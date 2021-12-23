Tollywood’s Bahubali Prabhas is going to achieve yet another mile stone. The trailer of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Pooja Hegde as lead lady will out today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers have planned a big fan event in Hyderabad today which will be attended by more than 40,000 fans. It will be for the first time that any movie maker will hold a big fan event on the occasion of launching theatrical trailer of a movie.

As per reports close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols.

The event holders have decided that only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event.

Reports also said that an enormous set is being constructed at an open ground at Ramoji Film City outside Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie ‘Radhe Shyam’is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series under the banner of UV Creations production. The epic love story is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, and it releases on January 14.

Prabhas was last seen in 2019 film Saaho starring Shradha Kapoor. The actor has been out of the public radar for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The multi-lingual film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others.

The shooting of the movie commenced in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia.