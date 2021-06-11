Bifurcation of J&K baseless rumour: LG

‘Final decision on Yatra after proper analysis of situation’

‘It’s important to save lives of people’

‘Troop movement in anticipation of Yatra’

‘Tricolour is flying high in the valley’

Srinagar, Jun 11: Settling the widespread panic in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that any further bifurcation of J&K was “just a rumour triggered by people who had nothing to say or do.”

“I completely and vehemently reject these rumours that are being spread in Kashmir and even from other countries. I believe that when some people have nothing to say, they resort to rumour mongering and that is what is happening right now,” the LG said during an interview with a news channel.

“Be it Covid management, developmental work, or financial prudence, or increase in the inflow of tourism, these people have nothing to point fingers at and hence they spread rumours and play with the emotions,” he said without naming anyone.

Asked about the speculation that Jammu division will split away from Kashmir and be given statehood, the LG said: “I strongly reject these rumours. People who have nothing to say and do are creating these rumours.”

“Such rumours are also being fanned by certain elements based outside India,” he added.

The LG said that his meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah “was pre-scheduled”.

“I had also requested PM Modi for his time and was able to call on him as well,” he said.

Asked by the interviewer whether by “some people” he meant Mehbooba Mufti or Farooq Abdullah, the LG said: “I have not named anyone. What I said, I said it clearly and with responsibility. And I know whatever I say, the people in Kashmir understand it.”

Regarding the movement of paramilitary forces, the LG said it “does not indicate anything”.

“These personnel were deputed outside J&K for elections. They were in quarantine and now moving to their respective postings. Moreover, there is normal practice of troop movement in anticipation of Amarnath Yatra,” he said.

The LG also made a key observation regarding the Yatra in the times of the pandemic.

“We had started registration of Amarnath Yatra and we stopped it because of COVID. Final decision on it (Yatra) will be taken after proper analysis of the situation. It’s important to save lives of people,” he said.

Refuting claims of discrimination between the two divisions, Sinha said that both Kashmir and Jammu “are our two eyes and equally vital for us.”

“There’s not a single decision in last 11 months that we have taken which indicates discrimination between Jammu and Kashmir. That time of discrimination is long gone,” he said.

On resuming political process and conducting assembly elections in the Union Territory, the LG reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise from the ramparts of red fort and Home Minister Amit Shah’s in the Parliament that once delimitation is done, elections will be held.

“The DCs of 20 districts have been asked 18 questions regarding delimitation. It means work is going on it,” he said.

“If National Conference is taking part in delimitation, it means they are performing their constitutional duty. Those who are in Parliament must take part in the process initiated through an act of parliament,” the LG added.

On adding NCC in curriculum and launching of a similar course in Kashmir University, the LG said: “Enough water has flown down the Jhelum. All govt offices now hoist Tricolour. People who were opposed to NCC are now silenced. Tricolour is flying high in the valley.”

“Recently, I met an NCC cadet from Anantnag who was bravely carrying Bharat Mata Flag. The youth of Kashmir wants change and a new era has started and the youth are embracing it fully,” he said.

About the security situation, the LG pointed to the increasing number of tourists flocking to J&K before the second wave of Covid hit the country.

“Even tourists know there is no security issue. Valley hotels saw advance bookings till April this year before Covid second wave hit. Terror related incidents have come down. Forces have upper hand on militants in Valley,” he said.

“There are some standalone terror incidents, deliberately done to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and development. We have taken serious note and perpetrators shall be brought to book. There are a handful people trying to disrupt peace and we’ll ensure they are taken to task,” the LG said.