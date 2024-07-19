Biden reportedly contemplating withdrawal from US presidential race

Amid a strong push from Democrats at the highest levels to rethink his election bid, US President Joe Biden is weighing whether to step out of the presidential race. A decision on the matter is likely to be made by this weekend, according to reports.

The latest turn of events comes as party heavyweights, including former President Barack Obama and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, express concerns, amplifying the calls for Biden’s exit, which began after his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Sources who spoke to Reuters said, “His soul searching is actually happening, I know that for a fact,” and stressed, “He’s thinking about this very seriously”. Another source from the Democratic Party noted, “It feels like it’s a matter of … when, not if,” while Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a close Biden ally, told the media that Biden will be “resting and reflecting” this weekend as he recovers from Covid.

The 81-year-old is currently under quarantine at his home in Delaware as he battles a Covid infection.

Obama has conveyed to allies that Biden needs to consider the viability of his campaign, according to the Associated Press. But the former president has also made clear that the decision is one Biden needs to make. Nancy Pelosi has also reportedly argued that Biden can’t likely defeat Trump.

According to the Washington Post, Pelosi thinks that Biden can be convinced soon to exit the race.

Several Democratic Senators and Governors openly called for Biden to be removed from the election bid.

A New York Times report, which cited several people close to the president, stated that Biden has begun to accept that he may not be able to win the November 5 election. The Times quoted a source as saying that “reality is setting in,” and that it would not be a surprise if Biden made an announcement soon endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

Multiple reports also said that Democratic leaders in the House and Senate–Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer–have told Biden directly that he will not only lose the White House but also endanger their effort to win back the House.

Senator John Hickenlooper noted that Biden is “working towards” what is best for the United States, though he refrained from demanding the President’s exit from the race.

“Joe Biden has always put the country first. He’s done what’s best for America … I think he’ll keep doing so,” Hickenlooper said in a telephone interview late Wednesday. “He’s working towards that.”

However, Joe Biden has so far maintained that he is not stepping back from the race. He asserted on multiple occasions that he is “here to fight” till the end. Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond also rejected these reports, calling them “absolutely wrong” and saying, “The president has said that he is running, and it’s the end of the story.”

Meanwhile, the Republican presidential nominee is set to accept the party nomination for the 2024 presidential bid. Pollsters showed that his winnability has soared after the recent assassination attempt at a poll rally.