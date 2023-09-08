KULGAM: Under the campaign of week-long Bhrastachar Mukt J&K, Social Welfare Department Kulgam Friday organized a mega grievances redressal cum awareness camp at Kulgam.

This camp was inaugurated & presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

ADC, Viqar Ahmad Giri, ACR Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz, ACD Mohammad Imran, DSWO Snowbar Altaf and other officers were present on the occasion.

Special grievance redressal counters were established by the department for onspot resolution of complaint.

Addressing the gathering, DC said that the administration is committed for welfare and upliftment of downtrodden people.

While highlighting the aim and objective of the camp, he said that this week-long programme is observed to deliberate on various aspects to end corruption and ensure strict action against people involved in it.

During the programme, through a powerpoint presentation participants were briefed about various online services of the department.

Meanwhile, an awareness session on drug abuse was also conducted on the occasion.

The district is abuzz with special camps and programmes under the banner of Bhrastachar Mukt Week with aim to eradicate corruption and promote transparent