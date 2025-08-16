‘Bharat Bharati’ launches nationwide ‘Unity Campaign’

NEW DELHI, AUGUST 16: Carrying forward the vision of national integration and “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” the Bharat Bharati organization has launched a historic campaign aimed at promoting national harmony, cultural unity, and the message of solidarity in educational institutions.

This 5-day campaign has begun from Jammu & Kashmir, under the leadership of the organization’s National General Secretary, Jagan Nath Kunjihari, and Northern India Incharge, Alhaj Mohammad Irfan Ahmed. The special tour was organized to remember the services of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and pay tribute to his historic role in the integration of Indian states.

Speaking on the occasion, Alhaj Mohammad Irfan said that the concept of this campaign was first presented in the All-India level meeting held in Surat in June this year, where it was decided to launch the Bharat Bharati National Integration Program in 150 universities, major educational institutions, IITs, IIMs, and 150 big cities across India. The objective is to highlight India’s cultural and linguistic diversity and foster unity among the youth, so that a reflection of “Mini Bharat” can be seen within educational campuses.

During the visit to Jammu, the Bharat Bharati team held important meetings with leading educational figures, government officials, and social leaders. Irfan Ahmed also briefed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the outcomes of these meetings, who assured full cooperation for the upcoming programs.

On this occasion, Dr. Ashok Koul (Kashmir Incharge), Rashida Mir, and others were present. The team, led by Jammu Coordinator Jeevanand Sharma and Cultural Coordinator R.C. Sharma, also held discussions with the Director of IIT Jammu, Dr. Gour, as well as the Vice Chancellor, Dean, and Controller of Examinations of Cluster University, Ranveer Singh. The active team further visited the BJP Headquarters, where they held a special meeting with Party Vice President Rajeev Chark, who assured political and administrative support for the success of the campaign.

At the conclusion of the tour, a press conference was held at the Bharat Bharati office in Gandhi Nagar, which was attended by senior citizens, cultural personalities, and organizational members. Speaking on the objectives of the campaign, Jeevanand Sharma said: “Bharat Bharati is not just a program, but a symbol of unity in diversity and an indomitable national spirit, reflecting India’s civilizational heritage and social harmony.” It was also decided to continue this campaign in Jammu & Kashmir and other districts, with the aim of promoting patriotism, national integration, and cultural pride. The strong public response to this movement has already given it a solid foundation, which will serve as a milestone in building a united and harmonious India.