Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri on Saturday held the 7th meeting of the Academic Council at the BGSB University campus in Rajouri.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of BGSBU Prof. Akbar Masood. Those who attended the meeting included Prof. Fazal-Ur Rehman, Prof. D. V. R. Sai Gopal,Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir,Prof. M.A. Zargar,Prof. Irtiza Karim,Prof. M. K. Saxena, Dr. Sumeet Gupta,Prof. Sarbjeet Singh, Prof.Iqbal Parwez, Registrar BGSBU, Deans and Associate Deans and officers of the University

The proceedings began with Prof. Akbar Masood welcoming the members and informed them about the progress made by the University on the academic as well as on the infrastructural front and gave a detailed account of the academic and other achievements made by the University. Addressing the meeting, Prof. Akbar highlighted ongoing academic programmes and facilities created for students to ensure quality teaching and learning at the University. The members of the Academic Council greatly applauded the significant academic and administrative reforms made by the Vice Chancellor of the University.

After briefing the members about the University and its functioning, the agenda items were discussed, and some important decisions were taken. The Council ratified the decision of the Vice Chancellor to the introduction of Master’s Degree programmes in Gojri and Pahari, Persian and Hindi.

The Council also ratified the action taken by the Vice Chancellor in having adopted the Uniform Academic Calendar for various Under & Post Graduate programmes of the University for the Academic Session 2022-23 as communicated by the Higher Education Department. The council also hailed and ratified the action taken by the Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the Academic Council to reduce the existing tuition fee up to 50% for all Academic programmes.

The Council also recommended the panel of experts of different disciplines for consideration of the Executive Council for inclusion in the Selection Committees for various teaching positions at BGSB University. The council ratified and appreciated the action taken by the Vice Chancellor to introduce the programme ‘Know Your Country’ to provide exposure to BGSBU students about the country in general and various academic institutions of repute in particular.

The council also granted endorsement of University Tarana penned by Jb.Khurshid Ahmed Bismil a well known educationist and poet of Pir Panjaal region. Besides, various other important initiatives taken up by the Vice Chancellor were also endorsed by the Council.

The members placed on record their appreciation for the efforts and contribution of the entire BGSBU fraternity for the growth and development of the University. The members lauded the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Akbar Masood in developing the state-of-the-art infrastructure, introduction of new academic programmes, strengthening of research in order to achieve the highest standards of research and learning through innovations. The members expressed hope that the University shall continue to grow in future as well.