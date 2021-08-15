BGSBU celebrates 75th Independence Day

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University celebrated 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and gaiety. The flag hoisting ceremony was held in the lawn of Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor BGSBU received the guard of honor and hoisted the National flag. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Akbar congratulated the fellow citizens on the eve of 75th Independence Day. Prof. Akbar Masood said that India is a great country and every Indian should be proud of this great nation. Prof. Akbar urged the fellow citizens to make the nation strong and vibrant. He said that we should always value our freedom and must remember our freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for our freedom.

Prof. Akbar said that this day reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning, the beginning of an era of deliverance from the clutches of British colonialism of more than 200 years. He said that It was on 15th August 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over Indians.

Retriating the slogan given by Prime Minster Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Lal Qila ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a new India, Prof. Akbar said that our collective efforts will ensure that will meet the goals of ATMANIRBHAR Bharat when we will celebrate 100 years of independence.

On the occasion, Prof. Akbar said that all though the intensity of Covid-19 pandemic has reduced , the impact of Covid-19 is not over. He urged the fellow countrymen to religiously fellow Covid-19 protocols and go for vaccination. on the occasion, Vice Chancellor paid glorious tributes to the Corona warriors who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight with COVID-19 Pandemic.

Prof.Akbar said that BGSBU has been systematically responding to the Covid-19 crisis and has developed necessary COVID-19 protocols/guidelines related to Online Classes, Examinations, Admissions and other day to day affairs of the University.

He said that the University is effectively reaching out to all its stakeholders particularly the students and scholars to ensure that their academic pursuits are met within the stipulated time frame. On the occasion, Prof. Akbar congratulated various departments of the University for showing extraordinary performance and said that our collective efforts with utmost sincerity will lead us to fulfill the dream of developing BGSBU as a centre of excellence in academics and research.

Those who were present on the occasion included Prof. GM Malik, Dean of Students, Prof. Asif Hussain, Dean SoET, Mohd. Ishaq, Registrar, Heads of various departments , officers of the University , faculty members and members of non teaching staff of the University. Later in the evening a Mushaira was organised by the Department of Urdu. Prof. Akbar Masood, who was Chief Guest on the occasion released a Book entitled ” Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah : Tareekh, Shakhsiyat , Karamaat” authored by Dr. Zakir Malik.