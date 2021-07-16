Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Education
··1 min read

BGSBU admissions: Form submission date extended till July 31

baba

Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri has extended the date for the online application forms for various courses till the end of this month.

A notification from the University on Friday read: “In view of the large number of requests received from applicants for extending the date of submitting the admission forms due to non-declaration of qualifying examination result, the last date for the submission of online application forms for admission of various postgraduate/undergraduate/B.Tech/lateral entry to B.Tech./ Diploma engineering / lateral entry to diploma engineering and other diploma programmes has been extended till July 31, 2021.”

 
svg%3E


svg%3E
Previous
Solid Waste Management: Adopting reduce, reuse, recycle approach for environmental sustainability, says LG
svg%3E
Next
Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world’s No 2 smartphone maker: Report
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor