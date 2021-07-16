BGSBU admissions: Form submission date extended till July 31

Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri has extended the date for the online application forms for various courses till the end of this month.

A notification from the University on Friday read: “In view of the large number of requests received from applicants for extending the date of submitting the admission forms due to non-declaration of qualifying examination result, the last date for the submission of online application forms for admission of various postgraduate/undergraduate/B.Tech/lateral entry to B.Tech./ Diploma engineering / lateral entry to diploma engineering and other diploma programmes has been extended till July 31, 2021.”