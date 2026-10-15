Beyond Snow

A light spell of snowfall in Gulmarg has brought cheer to tourists and raised hopes for a promising winter tourism season in Kashmir. The Affarwat slopes, home to the Gulmarg Gondola, offered visitors a glimpse of the Valley’s winter beauty on Tuesday. The early snowfall is welcome news for the tourism sector, which depends heavily on winter activities to attract visitors during the colder months. However, the excitement must be accompanied by careful planning. Gulmarg has recorded low snowfall in recent years, affecting winter sports and other snow-dependent activities. This has highlighted the vulnerability of winter tourism to changing weather patterns. A few spells of snowfall may raise expectations, but they cannot guarantee a successful season. The Tourism Department and the Government must, therefore, prepare a comprehensive winter tourism plan well ahead of the peak season. The plan should focus not only on attracting tourists but also on ensuring that visitors have a rewarding experience throughout their stay. Gulmarg is known for skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports. When snowfall is adequate, these activities become major attractions. However, when snow is scarce, the resort risks losing some of its appeal. This is where a practical alternative plan becomes essential. The authorities should identify and promote activities that can continue even when snowfall remains below expectations. Nature walks, mountain views, local food, handicrafts, cultural experiences and guided excursions can offer visitors other reasons to explore Gulmarg and nearby areas. Adventure and recreational activities should be developed wherever conditions permit and with due regard for safety and environmental protection. Such diversification would reduce the dependence of the tourism sector on snowfall alone. The government should also coordinate with hotel owners, tour operators, transporters, ski instructors and other stakeholders to prepare for different weather scenarios. Clear communication about road conditions, Gondola operations, available activities and accommodation would help tourists plan their visits better. Safety arrangements, medical facilities, snow clearance, traffic management and emergency response systems must receive equal attention. Tourists should not face confusion or inconvenience because of inadequate coordination. At the same time, promotion of Gulmarg should be realistic. Visitors must receive accurate information about weather conditions and the activities available during their stay. Overpromising snow experiences can lead to disappointment and affect the destination’s reputation. Local businesses also need support and guidance to adapt to changing conditions. Training, better facilities and coordinated promotional campaigns can help them make the most of the winter season. The government should also explore ways to extend tourism beyond the peak snowfall period by promoting experiences that do not depend entirely on snow. Gulmarg remains one of Kashmir’s most valuable tourism destinations, but its long-term success requires preparation rather than dependence on favourable weather. The latest snowfall offers an encouraging beginning. The challenge is to turn this early promise into a sustainable season. A well-designed winter tourism plan, backed by a clear alternative strategy, can help protect livelihoods, improve visitor satisfaction and strengthen Kashmir’s position as a year-round tourist destination. The authorities must act now.