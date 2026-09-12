Beyond IFFJK

The way ahead is clear: IFFJK should not be allowed to remain a four-day celebration that ends with the closing ceremony. Its first edition has created momentum, and that momentum now needs to be converted into a sustained film ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. The Valley has long been associated with Bollywood because of its landscapes, but scenery alone cannot build a lasting cinematic identity. The next phase must be about creating films, developing talent and telling stories rooted in the region. Jammu and Kashmir has a rich reservoir of stories in its history, literature, languages, music, crafts, traditions and everyday life. These stories need writers, directors, actors, technicians and producers who can take them to audiences beyond the region. For this, the government, film industry and creative community must work together. IFFJK can become the centre of that effort. Instead of limiting its activities to an annual festival, it should develop into a year-round platform for film screenings, workshops, script development, training programmes, masterclasses and networking opportunities. Young people should be given practical exposure to every aspect of filmmaking, from writing and cinematography to editing, sound, production and digital storytelling. A dedicated film school or a strong film training programme in J&K could provide a more permanent foundation for this effort. Equally important is the creation of opportunities for local talent to work on professional productions. When filmmakers from outside the region come to shoot, local artists and technicians should be integrated into those projects wherever possible. This would ensure that every production leaves behind skills and experience rather than merely beautiful images. The administration can also make filming easier by creating a transparent single-window system, improving infrastructure and offering clear incentives for productions that employ local talent. Such measures would make J&K more competitive with other established filming destinations. At the same time, local filmmakers need access to producers, distributors, festivals and digital platforms across India and abroad. The festival can serve as a bridge between these creative communities. The economic potential is equally significant. A stronger film industry can create employment for artists, technicians, writers, photographers, designers, transporters, hospitality workers and numerous other service providers. It can support local businesses and give young people another avenue for creative careers. But commercial growth must go hand in hand with authentic storytelling. Jammu and Kashmir should not simply become a backdrop for stories written elsewhere. It should become a place from which its own stories emerge. The first IFFJK has demonstrated that there is an appetite for such an ecosystem. The challenge now is continuity. Its success should be measured not by the number of celebrities who attend or films screened in a single year, but by the careers it helps launch, films it helps produce and collaborations it makes possible. The real test will come years from now. If young filmmakers from J&K are making films, winning recognition and taking their stories to national and international audiences, IFFJK will have fulfilled its larger purpose.