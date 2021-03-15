Beyonce makes history, becomes most awarded singer in Grammys

The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé: The singer tied and then broke Alison Krauss’ record for most wins by a female artist.

Beyoncé earned her 27th and 28th Grammy on Sunday, picking up honours like best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” as well as best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage,” with Megan Thee Stallion. Looking to Megan, Beyoncé said: “I have so much respect for you.”

“I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of this song,” added Beyoncé, who shares the win with Jay-Z and several co-writers. The win, Megan Thee Stallion’s third of the night, made her the first female rapper to best rap song. She’s also the fifth rap-based act to win best new artist.

Beyoncé was the night’s top contender with nine nominations, and she’s still up for record of the year, where she’s a double nominee thanks to “Black Parade” and “Savage.”

Beyoncé wasn’t the only one having a historic night: Her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who won best music video alongside her mother, became the second youngest act to win a Grammy in show’s 63-year history. Leah Peasall was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack. (Agency inputs)