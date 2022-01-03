More than 16000 people have died of bowel cancer propelled by guzzling popular sweetened drinks in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study has revealed that a popular drink is ‘doubling’ the risk of bowel cancer in adults who have more than two per day

Quoting the study, The Sun has reported that bowel cancer t is the second deadliest form of the disease in the UK. And those guzzling certain beverages could be putting themselves at further risk of developing the disease.

Bowel cancer starts in the large intestines and mostly develops from pre-cancerous growths, called polyps. Not all will turn cancerous, but if your doctor finds any, they will tend to remove them to prevent cancer.

But, caught early it can be cured – and leading a healthy lifestyle can make a huge difference on your chances of getting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research published in the journal Gut has revealed a sinister connection between sugar-sweetened drinks and the deadly disease.

Soft drinks, fruit-flavored drinks, and sports and energy drinks all pose a significant threat, the study found.

Gut monitored 95,464 participants over 24 years while taking into account their family history of bowel cancer, their lifestyle, and what they ate and drank.

Research published in the journal Gut has revealed a sinister connection between sugar-sweetened drinks and the deadly disease. Throughout the years, researchers found that 109 women developed bowel cancer before the age of 50 who had a higher intake of sugar-sweetened drinks during their adult life.

Those who drank two or more servings of the drink each day were said to be twice as likely at risk of developing bowel cancer compared to women who drank less than one serving each week.

Each daily serving of a sugar-sweetened drink was linked with a 16% higher risk, a figure which rose to 32% during teenage years.

If these beverages were swapped for artificially sweetened drinks, coffee, or semi-skimmed or whole milk, the study found the risk of bowel cancer was 36% lower.

Experts concluded that the consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks may significantly contribute to the early onset of bowel cancer.

“Reducing intake and/or [substitution] with other healthier beverages among adolescents and young adults may serve as a potential actionable strategy to alleviate the growing burden of bowel cancer before the age of 50,” the study said.

Brits in their 50s are now being invited for NHS tests to check for the earliest signs of bowel cancer.