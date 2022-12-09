Cybercriminals extorted Rs 40,000 from a man after they threatened to release his private pictures online.

A private employee from Hyderabad received a call from an unidentified person, who informed him about his private pictures leaked on social media platforms.

The fraudsters assured the man of deleting his pictures permanently and successfully grabbed Rs 40000 out of his pocket.

A case has been registered by the Cyberabad cyber crime police following the incident and an investigation is reportedly underway.