Hyderabad: A gang of transgenders posed as girls forced two men to remove clothes during video chat and extorted huge money from them..

The victims had got in touch with them through a dating app, They were lured into meeting the gang members in Banjara Hills area here, police said.

Police have registered two separate cases in this regard.

Both the victims were asked to visit Bholanagar area in Banjara Hills, police said. “The accused lured them into removing their clothes and captured their videos. After threatening to make the videos public, the robbers forcibly took away their belongings,” said Banjara Hills Circle Inspector M Narendar.

The police have registered cases and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused persons. Police suspect many people might have been robbed by the gang in a similar manner.