HYDERABAD: A man in Hyderabad had to shell out Rs 55,000 to stop a caller from sharing his morphed video.

The man attended a WhatsApp video call from an anonymous number. Minutes later the caller threatened to share his morphed video if he does not pay him Rs 55000.

The man said that a few days ago he got a WhatsApp video call from an anonymous person. He saw a blank video on the screen without any audio and the call got abruptly cut. A few minutes later, he got a message which showed an alleged morphed pornographic video of him. The unknown accused threatened to share the video with his contacts if he does not pay money.



“Initially, he paid Rs 5,000 and shared the screen short of payment. Later, the accused demanded Rs 30,000. Due to fear, he paid up again. After a lull of a few days, again the accused started demanding money. The victim this time paid Rs 20,000. As the threats and extortion did not stop, he finally approached the police,” officials said.



In the past, victims have been contacted by unknown women in similar extortion bids. In those cases, after talking to the women over the phone, victims would be asked to go nude. Unaware, the victim does not know that the person on the other side is recording his actions.

But in the latest case, the victim claimed that there was no person on the other side. He alleged that his video was captured and then it was allegedly morphed.