Best tablets under 15,000 in India

We are living in a new normal now. Online dealing is not limited to food or clothes ordering now. The shift of everything from a physical environment to a virtual one has made electronic devices like laptops, tablets, smartphones etc, the need of the hour. Tablets are often considered better than laptops because of the convenience and many other added advantages that a tablet has over a laptop. Trying to find a tablet model that suits your needs can be hard due to the large number of brands and models available everywhere. However, if you’re looking for budget friendly tablets with features that suit your line of work, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the best tablets you can find Under Rs.15000:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 LTE- The one and only Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 LTE is an extraordinary tablet that can be bought at a very affordable price range starting from Rs.11999. It has a powerful processor that gives a very decent presentation and performance. This tablet is equipped with 8MP And 2MP rear and front cameras respectively. It is controlled by a 5,100mAh Li-Po battery that gives extended periods of uninterrupted performance. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 LTE is furnished with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset, on which a 2GHz Cortex A53 quad-center processor is put. These are additionally helped by a 2GB RAM that makes its performance super fast and more convenient for any user. If your line of work requires constant use of the tablet, this might be a good option for you. You can get it from the Samsung store or from online stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal etc.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus– Priced at Rs.13990, Precisely evaluated Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is also among the best affordable tablets to have launched in india. The 4G VoLTE voice calling tablet is here to serve the conveniences in a consistent way. Lenovo has set a powerful processor design inside this tablet which is supported by extraordinary battery specs for the long hours of performance. It's a good match for you if you are a music lover. The inbuilt Dolby Atmos speakers are here to make you groove for a good part of your day. The tablet is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, guaranteeing amazing uninterrupted long hours of performance.The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus comes stacked with a 32GB inside memory that can be expanded up to 256GB that gives you a good storage opportunity. Other than supporting 4G VoLTE networks for voice and video calls, it also supports Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, Mobile Hotspot and tethering etc.

Honor Pad 5 10.1– The All new Honor Pad 5 10.1 is a decent tablet, which can be bought at a decent price of Rs.14999. The features of this tablet totally justify the price range. It has a very decent and sleek design that offers a faultless performance. The essential camera can click brilliant pictures and furthermore assists with recording very good quality video calls. Along with the amazing camera quality, this tablet also comes with great connectivity options. In the front, it has a fingerprint sensor that improves the security just as the comfort. The tablet is supported by a 3GB RAM that deals with performing various tasks. It runs on Android v9.0 (Pie), which gives a smooth exhibition and performance. The gadget has a 5,100mAh Li-Po battery, which gives an undeniably amazing battery backup. This is the one for you if you’re looking for a total package deal!

Lenovo Tab V7– the Lenovo Tab V7 accompanies a mid-range sticker price of Rs. 13499 and yet comes with many amazing features that a tablet should have. It has a decent and stylish look with a smoothly running processor that works through substantial gaming or performing multiple tasks with no indication of a glitch. It is a suitable option for people who are looking for a table for their entertainment purposes. It can smoothly stream movies and offers easy gaming and performance. The good quality cameras equipped in the tablet can take smooth pictures and record high quality videos. In general, it is an extraordinary tablet having a lot of merits considering the budget friendly price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 is considered to be one of the best tablets launched by Samsung. With a price range starting from Rs. 14999, the tablet has a decent design and a good battery that makes it an ideal performer. The cameras are additionally extraordinary and are well suited for photography, even for professional photographers. The tablet has a good performance review but among the others, it might not be the best alternative for people who also want a tablet for calling purposes as it doesn't support voice calling. The tablet comes with 32GB storage, expandable up to 512GB which makes it a good storage option. It also comes with a long lasting battery backup that boosts its performance.

The comfort of buying things sitting at home with just one click is always a better option rather than dealing with the fuss that physical shopping creates.