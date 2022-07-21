Japan scored the first rank, while India achieved 87th position in Henley Passport Index ratings.
Henley Passport Index uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority – to rank 199 passports.
A Japanese passport provides visa-free access to 193 countries, one more than those from Singapore and South Korea. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, is ranked 50th, with access to 119 nations. Ukraine is ranked 35th with access to 144 nations.
China is placed 69th with access to 80 countries.
India is 87th and Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan bring up the rear. The Taliban-ruled country’s passport offers hassle-free access to only 27 countries.
The index defines the strength of diplomatic relations of any one country with others. The more one country has ‘ease of access to others, the higher its ranking.
Here’s a list of 10 best and worst Passports:
Top 10 countries
|Rank
|Name of Country
|Visa-free score
|1
|Japan
|193
|2
|Singapore, South Korea
|192
|3
|Germany, Spain
|190
|4
|Finland, Italy, Luxembourg
|189
|5
|Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden
|188
|6
|France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom
|187
|7
|Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States
|186
|8
|Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta
|185
|9
|Hungary
|183
|10
|Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia
|182
Bottom 10 countries
|Rank
|Name of Country
|Visa-free score
|103
|Dem. Rep. of Congo, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan
|42
|104
|Bangladesh, Kosovo, Libya
|41
|105
|North Korea
|40
|106
|Nepal, Palestinian Territory
|38
|107
|Somalia
|35
|108
|Yemen
|34
|109
|Pakistan
|32
|110
|Syria
|30
|111
|Irag
|29
|112
|Afghanistan
|27