Japan scored the first rank, while India achieved 87th position in Henley Passport Index ratings.

Henley Passport Index uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority – to rank 199 passports.

A Japanese passport provides visa-free access to 193 countries, one more than those from Singapore and South Korea. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, is ranked 50th, with access to 119 nations. Ukraine is ranked 35th with access to 144 nations.

China is placed 69th with access to 80 countries.

India is 87th and Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan bring up the rear. The Taliban-ruled country’s passport offers hassle-free access to only 27 countries.

The index defines the strength of diplomatic relations of any one country with others. The more one country has ‘ease of access to others, the higher its ranking.

Here’s a list of 10 best and worst Passports:

Top 10 countries

Rank Name of Country Visa-free score 1 Japan 193 2 Singapore, South Korea 192 3 Germany, Spain 190 4 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg 189 5 Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden 188 6 France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom 187 7 Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States 186 8 Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta 185 9 Hungary 183 10 Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia 182

Bottom 10 countries