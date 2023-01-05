The controversies surrounding Shahrukh Khan’s upcoming flick ‘Pathaan’ are refusing to go away.

The India Today has reported that a group created a ruckus at Alphavan Mall in Ahmedabad. Apart from tearing down the posters of the flick, they also warned them not to release it in the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s starrer film ‘Pathaan’ has been in the middle of multiple controversies since the release of its song “Besharam Rang’.

Activists have staged protests against the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Pathaan’ and its song ‘Besharam Rang’ since the release of the song. They burnt an effigy of Shah Rukh Khan and called for its ban for “hurting Hindu sentiments”.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan to implement “changes” in the movie including its songs.

Pathaan had stirred a controversy and is facing boycott calls after the release of its song ‘Besharam Rang’ where Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an orange swimsuit. Spy thriller Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25 later this month.

Chairperson Prasoon Joshi has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with board guidelines before its scheduled release.