

‘Besharam Rang’ song of Sharukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ has broken the internet by clocking over 34 million views on Youtube in just two days.



However, netizens are claiming that the song is a copy of French singer-songwriter Jain’s superhit track ‘Makeba’.



A tweet pointed out the same and the comment went viral:



“The moment I heard #BesharamRang I was thinking where the hell I heard these beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain (sic),” read a tweet.





You can listen to the French composition and check if the composition has been copied or not.

While several netizens are slamming the ‘copying’, others have still liked the ‘Besharam Rang’ song.”This makes me feel so nostalgic..completely it is evoking those magical vibes of 90 s golden Bollywood music!! ️

anyone else feel the same? (sic)” wrote a netizen.