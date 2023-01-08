Bengaluru’s celebrity dog breeder and Dog Breeders’ Association President S Satish has brought a Caucasian Shepherd for a whopping Rs 20 crore.

The story of a high-profile sale of the 1.5 year old dog has turned out to be sensational news. The dog was purchased from a seller in Hyderabad and it’s been named as “Cadabom Hayder.”

The proud owner Satish is planning to introduce ‘Cadabom Hayder’ to dog lovers in Bengaluru at a mega event to be held in February.

Among his other canine possesions, Satish also owns Korean Dosa Mastiffs bought for Rs 1 crore, a Tibetan Mastiff bought for Rs 10 crore and Alaskan Malamute for Rs 8 crore.

The Caucasian shepherd can reach an average height of about 30 inches and weigh between 55 to 77 kg. They live from 10 to 20 years.