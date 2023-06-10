Forte, under the guidance of acclaimed trainer Todd Pletcher, faced setbacks in the initial stages of the Triple Crown due to a bruised hoof. However, the resilient horse has made a remarkable recovery and is now ready to participate in the upcoming races. With Forte’s triumphant return, it comes as no surprise that the talented steed has been designated as the morning line favourite. Notably, Pletcher, a highly decorated horse racing professional and an eight-time Eclipse Award winner is also responsible for the training of Tapit Trice, who is likewise regarded as a top contender in the morning line predictions.

The highly anticipated conclusion of the Triple Crown is just around the corner. To witness the exhilarating Belmont Stakes 2023 and discover which horse emerges victorious in this prestigious race, you have the opportunity to enjoy a live stream of the event online, completely free of charge and without the need for cable television.

How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 10

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Belmont Park — Elmont, N.Y.

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: PremiumTV (anywhere)

This year’s Belmont, often referred to as the “Test of the Champion” due to its demanding distance, will feature a lineup of nine competitive horses. Although the Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, will not be among the contenders, fans can still look forward to witnessing the participation of Preakness Stakes champion, National Treasure, as it takes on the challenge at Belmont Park.

Earlier in the week, concerns arose regarding the impact of the Canadian wildfires’ smoke, leading to the cancellation of several sporting events in the New York area. As a precautionary measure, practice runs at Belmont Park were temporarily halted on Thursday. However, with the improvement in air quality, racing activities resumed on Friday, ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved.

Belmont Stakes 2023 horses, post positions, odds

1. Tapit Shoes — 20-1

OWNER: Spendthrift Farm LLC, Landers, Steve, Schwartz, Martin S., Dubb,

JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz

TRAINER: Brad Cox

2. Tapit Trices — 3-1

OWNER: Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and Gainesway Stable [Antony Beck]

JOCKEY: Luis Saez

TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

3. Arcangelo — 8-1

OWNER: Blue Rose Farm

JOCKEY: Javier Castellano

TRAINER: Jena Antonucci

4. National Treasure — 5-1

OWNER: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson,

JOCKEY: John Velazquez

TRAINER: Bob Baffert

5. Il Miracolo — 30-1

OWNER: Soto, Eduardo

JOCKEY: Marcos Meneses

TRAINER: Antonio Sano

6. Forte — 5-2

OWNER: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable

JOCKEY: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

7. Hit Show — 10-1

OWNER: Gary and Mary West

JOCKEY: Manuel Franco

TRAINER: Brad Cox

8. Angel of Empire — 7-2

OWNER: Albaugh Family Stables LLC

JOCKEY: Flavien Prat

TRAINER: Brad Cox

9. Red Route One — 15-1