Ayodhya (UP), Feb 10: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support of the Karnataka student, Muskan Khan, who shot to prominence during hijab protests, and said that hijab or ‘purdah’ is also part of Indian culture.



The RSS Muslim wing — Muslim Rashtriya Manch — has backed Bibi Muskan’s plea to wear a hijab and condemned the saffron frenzy surrounding her.



Talking to reporters, Anil Singh, Avadh prant sanchalak of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, “She is a daughter and sister of our community. We stand by her in her hour of crisis.”



In its statement, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that Hindu culture teaches respect to women, and those who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and tried to terrorize the girl were wrong.



“The girl has a constitutional freedom to wear a hijab,” the statement read. If she had violated the campus dress code, then the institution has the right to act against her.



“The behavior of boys sporting saffron scarfs and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is unacceptable. They have defamed Hindu culture,” said the RSS leader.



“Hijab or purdah is also part of Indian culture and Hindu women too sport purdah as per choice. And the same condition applies to Bibi Muskan,” said Singh.



“Our sarsangh chalak has said, Muslims are our brothers and the DNA of both communities are the same. I appeal to members of the Hindu community to accept Muslims as their brethren,” added Singh.

