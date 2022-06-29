Bharat Electronics has invited applications for the posts of Project Engineer-I.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 11 Vacancies for the post.

The maximum age limit is 32 years. The last date to apply for the post is 06th July 2022.

The selection will be done through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the Written Test.

Qualification Candidate must have BE / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engg-4 years) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication /Communication / Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science / Information Technology /Information Science.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experience

Candidate must have 2 years of post-qualification in any of the following areas:

IT Infrastructure Projects/ IP Networking / Data Centre Projects/CCTV Projects/Sensors-based IOT Projects / any IP enabled Electronic / Software product Installation, Configuration, Maintenance, or Product Support services.

How to Apply

The filled Application along with relevant documents should be sent by ordinary/ speed post to

Deputy Manager HR (Mil.Com),

Bharat Electronics Ltd,

Jalahalli post, Bengaluru – 560013 by 06th July 2022.

Remuneration

The candidate will get a Consolidated Remuneration of Rs. 40000 per month for 1st year, Rs. 45000 per month for the 2nd Year, Rs. 50000 per month for the 3rd year, and Rs. 55000 per month for the 4th year respectively.