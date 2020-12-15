Being human: Kashmiri Muslim truckers save life of elderly Sikh driver in freezing Ladakh

Srinagar: A group of Kashmiri Muslim truckers are winning hearts on the internet for saving an old Sikh truck driver from imminent death due to bone-chilling cold in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

The driver, who was not wearing enough clothes to beat the cold, was shivering on the road when he was spotted by the Kashmiri truckers.

Seeing his plight, the truck drivers provided him a warm jacket and pheran to beat the cold. They also gave him Kangri and lit a bonfire for him. Truckers also rubbed his hands to increase body temperature as he was suffering from Hypothermia.

Watch video here: https://www.facebook.com/100022705805194/posts/861018204665032/

After some time, the truck driver regained his senses and revealed that he had pleaded with the traffic cops to allow him to pass Khaltse as he was not feeling well.

“I told traffic cops to allow me. I even touched their feet. Some cops agreed, but one of them said no,” he said as his eyes swelled with tears.

Local drivers said he was dying with cold when they spotted him. “Look what happened to him. We gave him a jacket and pheran,” said a Muslim truck driver.

A 2.38 minutes video of Kashmiri Muslim drivers helping the shivering man has now gone viral on social media. The video has notched 89000 views and 4200 shares on one Facebook page in a few hours. More than 421 people have commented since the video was put up on Facebook.

“Love you Kashmiri,” said Ravi. “Salute to brothers,” said Ray Ees.

Hamid Shaikh said insaniyat isi ko kahate hain (This is called humanity).

Deputy Commissioner of Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary told The Kashmir Monitor that they have made adequate arrangements for the truckers operating to and from Ladakh.

“We provide three blankets and ration to each trucker. Our medical teams are deployed en route. Doctors examine truckers every morning and evening. Plus we also provide firewood so that they can light fire to keep themselves warm,” he said.

Choudhary said most of the truck drivers are Kashmiris who frequent Ladakh this time round. “Once you alight from the vehicle, you feel cold. From our side, we have made adequate arrangements for the people. And those who operate trucks on this route know how cold it is here,” he said.