With profound grief and sorrow we inform the demise of Haji Abdul Rasheed Beigh R/O Sector 13 Sheikh Ul Alam Colony Hokarsar Near Dubai Grand School Srinagar who left for heavenly abode on 29th November.

We pray to Almighty Allah for the magfirah and eternal peace to the departed soul.

The congregational Fateh Khawani shall be observed on 2nd December Friday at 10:30 AM at their ancestral graveyard Malkha Near Masjid Gazali, Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bereaved

Beigh Brothers

9797761234 9797100077 7889537235