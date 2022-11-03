Srinagar: Thirty-one-year-old Umer Rashid also known as `Umer World’ on social media posted a video of his regular workout session on Tuesday. It instantly became viral and notched numerous likes and comments from his followers who called him a `beast’ given his built.

For Umer, posting a picture or short video of his workout on social media is a routine feature. His motive has been to inspire followers to stay fit and keep lifestyle diseases away.

Umer Rashid

“I have been utilizing my social media handles to promote fitness. Through social media, I became known and people constantly ask me for online training and suggestions to stay fit. From diet plans to special exercises, I constantly guide my clients and followers,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.

A 2020 `Muslcemenia India’ title holder and former Mr. Kashmir, he has over 53000 followers on Instagram. He has been approached by big brands for promotion.

“I am being sponsored by AHP vitals and Ingene clothing. Many other companies want to work with me,” he said.

Not just Umer, scores of fitness gurus are using social media to inspire youth to stay fit.

Ovais Ahmad, a fitness trainer, has over 3000 followers on Instagram. He is using his workout videos to motivate youth. Apart from offline training, he conducts regular online sessions for people who can’t go to the gym.

Ovais Ahmad

“Compared to the last few years, more people are becoming fitness freaks. I have been associated with the fitness industry for the last many years. I do provide training both offline and online in Srinagar,” he said.

Ovais is currently the face of `Healthfarm Nutrition’, which is one of the leading supplement brands in India. “There is much scope in the fitness industry. However, the only condition is that a person should be dedicated and disciplined. So many competitions are being held in Kashmir. People are desperate to give it a try,” he said.

Nayim Shahdar has over 70000 followers on Instagram and he often posts videos about dos and don’ts for fitness enthruasts. He is one of the leading fitness influencers in Kashmir. He uploads videos on daily basis to inspire youth toward fitness.