Bear attack: Rescue operation resumes to trace missing youth in Ganderbal forests

Ganderbal: The Jammu and Kashmir police, SDRF and wildlife officials have resumed the rescue operation to trace the youth who went missing after bear attack in Dumail Naranag forest area in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said that a team of Kangan Police, SDRF unit Ganderbal, locals and wildlife officials intensified the rescue operation on second day today to trace the missing youth in the forests.

He said that the rescue operation was called off last evening due to darkness.

Earlier, on Sunday three youth had gone to fishing, where they were attacked by a wild bear.

The official said that two youth were rescued in injured condition by the locals while another went missing in the forest area after the attack.

He said that soon after the incident a team of Kangan police and wildlife officials launched a rescue operation to trace the missing youth.

The missing youth has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of Wangath—(KNO)