Be prepared for future challenges: Northern Army commander to troops

Leh/Jammu, July 10: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Ladakh and asked troops to be prepared for future challenges.

Accompanied by the General Officer Commanding Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, the Army commander visited forward areas along LoC in Ladakh and reviewed operational preparedness.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army commander northern command accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps visited units deployed along the Line of Control and reviewed the operational preparedness of Forever in Operations division,” the Northern Command wrote on X.

The Army commander complimented the troops for their high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to be prepared for future challenges.

He also met formation commanders and jawans during his visit to Batalik in the Kargil sector.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has three kinds of borders — LoC with Pakistan, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, and the Actual Ground Position Line at the Siachen glacier, the highest battleground in the world.

The Northern Army Commander also visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid homage to those who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate the victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. This year marks the 25th anniversary or “Rajat Jayanti” of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Lt Gen Kumar also reviewed the preparations for Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Celebrations, the Northern Command said.

On July 26 every year, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay glowing tributes to its martyrs and brave soldiers who made Pakistan bite dust on the battlefield. The memory of war and sacrifices of Indian soldiers combined with daring raids on enemy positions to flush out the infiltrators from our sacred motherland is still fresh in the minds of the people and continues to inspire the coming generations.

It was on this day when the Indian Army with its indefatigable courage, indomitable spirit, and irrepressible valor inflicted defeat on Pakistan. Around 527 soldiers of the Indian army died in the Kargil War.