A heartwarming gesture by a man to help an old couple, who were flying for the first time, is winning hearts online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story was shared by Amitabh Shah on Linkedin. Shah was on board the flight to Kanpur when he saw the old couple on board.

“I saw them in the boarding area completely clueless and could tell it was their first time and they didn’t understand English. I walked up to them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me. They thought I worked for the airline,” he wrote

The couple was seated in front of Shah on the flight. The elderly asked Shah to click a picture of them and send it to their daughter to inform her that they were safe.

“The aunty asked me – ‘Can you pls take our picture and send it to our daughter who has a phone with WhatsApp – so she knows we are safe?’ I took this pic and sent it,” Shah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the air hostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices and to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when they were not seeing 😋it. They simply ‘smiled’ at me as we landed and went our own ways,” Shah said.

`Be kind at every opportunity’: How top CEO bought food, helped old couple flying first time to board flight 3

“We should always be kind at every opportunity we get. Trust me opportunities to be kind are all around YOU, aren’t they?”