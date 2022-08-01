Central Passport Organization, a Subordinate Office of the Ministry of External Affairs, has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up various posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deputation will be conducted in order to recruit employees for the post of Passport Officer & Assistant Passport Officer.

There are a total of 24 vacancies waiting to be filled by the organization.

The candidates are required to submit the application within 30 days from the date of publication of this circular.

Important Dates

Last date of Application – August 6, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility Criteria

Passport Officer:

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute in any stream.

Should possess a minimum of 9 years of experience.

Must have a holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department with 5 years of service experience.

Deputy Passport Officer:

Must have a holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department with 5 years of service experience.

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute in any stream.

Should possess a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Salary

For Passport Officers, starting salary will be between Rs. 78,800 and Rs. 20,9200 depending on their eligibility.

However, for Assistant Passport Officers it will be between Rs. 67,700 and Rs. 20, 8700.

Passport Office Vacancy Details

Passport Officer:

1 vacancy in Madurai, and as many as 10 vacancies each in Amritsar, Bareilly, Jalandhar, Jammu, Nagpur, Panaji, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar, and Surat.

Deputy Passport Officer:

1 vacancy each in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kozhikode, and Pune. On the other hand, there are 2 vacancies each in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

How to Apply

To apply offline, the eligible candidates may follow the prescribed format and send the application to the concerned office within 30 days of the date of publication of this circular.