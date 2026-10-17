‘Batamaloo murder case’: 3 get life term

Srinagar, Oct 17: Srinagar Police has secured the conviction of three accused in a 2022 murder case registered at Police Station Batamaloo, with the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, awarding life imprisonment to all three following the conclusion of the trial.

Srinagar Police has secured the Conviction of three accused persons in a murder case registered in 2022 at Police Station Batamaloo, Srinagar.

The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, has awarded life imprisonment to the convicts.

The case pertains to FIR No. 109/2022 of Police Station Batamaloo, registered under Sections 498-A, 302, 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Upon conclusion of the trial, the Court convicted Hafeeza Begum, Parveez Ahmad Dar alias Bilal, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar under Sections 302 and 120-B IPC. The Court subsequently awarded life imprisonment to the convicts, said a police statement.