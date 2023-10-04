SRINAGAR: Basohli Pashmina has become Jammu and Kashmir’s yet another craft, which got Geographical Indication Tag.

Prior to it, Basohli Paintings, which are famous all over the world also got its GI tag in April this year.

The feat was achieved in coordination with NABARD Jammu & Human Welfare Association, Varanasi.

Basohli Pashmina is a more than 100-year-old traditional craft of the Basohli area of District Kathua of Jammu division.

It’s hand-spun, known for extreme softness, fineness, light-weight, has insulating properties & extended life. All these qualities make it unique & promises enhanced sale of Pashmina products. Pashmina products include Shawls (Ladies/Gents), Mufflers, Blankets, Basket etc. The artisans and weavers of Jammu Division have expressed their gratitude to J&K UT Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary for this much-awaited reward for the hard work of artisans.