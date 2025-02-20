Srinagar, Feb 19: Noted comedian Bashir Ahmad Bhat, aka Bashir Kotur, has quit acting to work as an auto-rickshaw driver to support his family.

Bashir Kotur, a resident of Wathoora in Chadoora hamlet of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, has entertained people of J&K for years together, but he has lost interest in it due to various reasons.

Bashir Kotur said that he was associated with the theatre up to 200,2, and he has spent his whole childhood in theatre while working as an artist by playing different roles.

He said that people still know him for his work, but the promotion of the art and artist wasn’t taken up for which both the artists and government are responsible.

He said those who were at the forefront in standing theatres have been neglected while new people have been enjoying perks.

Bashir said that he has never visited Doordarshan in the last 10 years and is currently working as an auto driver to manage family expenses. He said that the government is aware of the work of artists, but they have failed to take steps for their welfare.

“I am still part of one theatre but no longer interested in it as there isn’t any benefit in it, and sometimes my family members ask me what you have achieved in spending decades in theatre,” he said.

Kotur, who has received dozens of awards for his work, urged the government to provide more robust support for artists, emphasizing the necessity of financial and institutional backing to sustain cultural and artistic endeavors.

He highlighted the potential of social media platforms as valuable tools for artists to showcase their talent and reach wider audiences, especially in the absence of sufficient governmental support.

Bashir Ahmad called for comprehensive policies and initiatives to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region. If the government is interested in keeping art and artists alive, they need to take immediate steps for it, said Kotur. (With KNO inputs)