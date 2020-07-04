Basant Rath asks Pooja Bhatt to direct a film on him, her reply is cryptic

SRINAGAR: IPS officer Basant Rath has asked Bollywood producer and actor Pooja Bhatt to make a film on him.

In a tweet posted earlier in the day, Rath who is adored in Kashmir for his public friendly lifestyle and help to students asked Pooja, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, remembered for her role in superhit Sadak to direct a move for him. Basant also wants to write the script for the film.

And please direct a movie for me once I'm done with the script.



In the name of Zakhm, Tamanna and Dal Lake. https://t.co/s1jbwJS3dG — Basant بسنت (@KangriCarrier) July 4, 2020

In an earlier tweet Rath shares a memory of July 4,2019 where he along with Pooja Bhatt take a tour of the Dal Lake in a motor boat. In another picture Rath presents Pooja Bhatt with a Lotus flower.

Basant offering a Lotus to Pooja Bhatt

In her reply to Basant, Pooja tweeted,” Thank you for the memories AND the flowers…”

Pooja Bhatt at Dal Lake last year.

Though she did not reply to Basant Rath’s request asking her to direct a film for him.