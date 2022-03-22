Srinagar: Three weeks after the main building of the Bone and Joint’s hospital was gutted in fire, the hospital authorities have resumed the services of the emergency operation theatre.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Mian Suhail told The Kashmir Monitor that emergency OT was made functional on a war footing basis.

“Our main operation theatre was already working. However, the emergency OT was damaged in the fire and has been made functional since yesterday. Normally, it takes around six to seven months to create a theatre. But hospital administration along with the mechanical division and Roads and Buildings Department, J&K played a proactive role in speeding up the process to bring immediate relief to the patients,” he said.

He said around 12-13 patients are operated at the theater on a daily basis.

“We have not procured any new equipment for the OT so far. We have managed within our resources and sought some assistance from the associated hospitals,” Dr Suhail said.

Earlier, three areas of the orthopedic facility were made functional on March 14. They included– The Casualty, Trauma Ward and Recovery.

The Bone and Joints Hospital served as the largest tertiary care Trauma facility and Orthopedics Centre.

The building of the hospital that housed almost all the wards and an Operation Theatre suffered a major fire incident on March 3.

Although only one of the floors of this building was gutted in fire, the other two floors, as per the hospital authorities, were damaged due to water used to douse the flames and the impact of the explosion caused by a medical gas cylinder on the evening of the incident.