SRINAGAR: Three days after the devastating fire, Jammu and Kashmir government resumed Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Bone and Joint Surgery Hospital, Barzulla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, a spokesman of Government Medical College (GMC), said the emergency theatre will start functioning once R&B Department would give clearance. “It will take two to three days as the fire and water have partially damaged the support system,” he said.

Dr. Khan said the trauma unit has been established at SMHS Hospital for orthopedic patients. “Orthopedic surgeons have been posted in the unit. Thirty persons injured in the grenade attack at Amira Kadal on Sunday were treated for poly-trauma in this unit at SMHS Hospital,” he said.

Presently, thirty-seven patients evacuated from Government Bone and Joint hospital were being treated by the orthopedics department at SMHS Hospital. “Eighteen patients were referred to the Department of Orthopaedics, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina for further management. The rest of the patients with minor problems were discharged,” he said.