Twitter goes into a spin after Barcelona sacked Ronald Koeman as head coach following Wednesday’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

A loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday was the final straw for the Dutchman, who was dismissed just hours after the game. The loss left Barcelona in ninth place in the La Liga table, having won just four of their opening 10 league games.

“FC Barcelona has dismissed Ronald Koeman tonight as coach of the first team,” a statement released by the club said. “Club president Joan Laporta informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

“Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad this Thursday at the Ciudad Deportiva. FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.

“Barca could soon have a replacement for Koeman. Longtime midfielder and current Al Sadd head coach Xavi has been offered the job. Xavi has an exit clause with the Qatar side but it is understood that he wants to move to Barcelona, who are prepared to pay the fee needed to secure the 41-year-old.Twitter erupted soon after Koeman was shown the door. “@JoanLaportaFCB when and how exactly will Barcelona fans’ voices be heard? @RonaldKoeman isn’t the best coach for Barcelona. He was sacked within 6months in Valencia and Everton are not even up to Barcelona’s level. Barca is sinking with Koeman,” tweeted Adeyeye Adesola.

BREAKING: Ronald Koeman is out as Barcelona manager following Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga loss to Rayo Vallecano, their third defeat in their last four league games. pic.twitter.com/BFjzoHuUmJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 27, 2021

“Do Barcelona fans want Xavi as their new manager?” tweeted ESPN FC “Messi scoring 38 goals with 14 Assists under Koeman last season alone should be enough to win the Ballon D’or,” tweeted Barça Worldwide