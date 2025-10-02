Barbaric Pahalgam Attack Met with Firm Action: RSS Chief

Maharashtra: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday praised the Indian Army’s response following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stating that the incident highlighted the capability and courage of the forces.

Addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary programme in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “Earlier this year, a barbaric attack occurred in Pahalgam. Terrorists entered our country and killed our citizens. Everyone was sad and angry and demanded punishment for the perpetrators. Action was indeed taken.”

He added, “The capability and bravery of our army shone once again, and the effectiveness of research in defence was proven. We also witnessed the firmness of the government and administration.”

Bhagwat further said, “There is understanding and mutual cooperation among all political parties, setting aside differences.”

“If this spirit continues permanently and does not fade as issues grow older, it will be a great relief for the country. Just as we set aside differences and rivalries in this atmosphere of patriotism, this example of exemplary democracy should continue in the time ahead. We all wish for this,” he said. (KNC)