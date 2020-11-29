Baramulla man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented room in Shah Mohalla area of Chattabal in Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

An official said that the man identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Majeed Ahmed Mir, a resident of Jabdi area Uri in Baramulla was found dead mysteriously at his rental room in Shah Mohalla.

He said that the man was living as tenant in the room for the last two months and was running a tea stall near Cassete School in Karan Nagar area.

The official said that the house, where the deceased had taken a room on rent, belongs to Abdul Aziz Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Shah Mohalla Bund Sonerkoul.

He said that following the incident a police party of police post Chatabal reached the spot and was ascertaining the facts.

The official said that the body was shifted to SMHS hospital for medical formalities. (KNO)