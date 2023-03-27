The month of April will have lots of bank holidays with the bank operating only for half the month. The banks will be closed in the next month on occasion of yearly accounts closing, Good Friday, Mahavir Jayanti, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jajanti, Sankranti/ Buisu Festival/ Biju Festival, Vishu/Bohag Bihu/ Himachal Day/ Bengali New Year/ Tamil New Year’s Day and Ramzan Eid.

The list of holidays will be different depending on the state where you stay. The holidays will depend on the list released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website. Additionally the banks will close on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The customers should arrange their work based on the holidays in order to not hamper their work.

While the bank branches will be closed on these holidays mobile and internet banking will remain functional as per usual. This means that the customers will be able to make transactions through online modes.

Here is the full list of Bank Holidays in April 2023:

April 1: The banks will be closed due to annual closing of banks. Though the banks in Aizawl, Shimla, Shillong and Chandigarh will be open.

April 2: Sunday

April 4: Mahavir Jajanti – The banks of Aizawl, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Mumbai, New Delhi, Ranchi and Raipur will be closed.

April 5: Jagjivan Ram Jayanti – The banks of Hyderabad will be shut.

April 7: Good Friday – The banks across India will be closed except in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, Shimjal, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti – The banks across India will be closed except in Bhopal, Shillong, New Delhi and Shimla.

April 15: Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Bengali New Year, Himachal Day – Banks in Guwahati, Agartala, Kolkata, Kochi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed.

April 16: Sunday

April 18: Shab-I-Qadar – Only banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be shut.

April 21: Eid-Ul-Fitr – Banks in Tripura, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.

April 22: Ramzan Eid and fourth Saturday.

April 23: Sunday

April 30: Sunday