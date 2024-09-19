`Bankho Wazir Aala’: Meet Kashmiri writer-singer whose song has become a rallying point in elections

Srinagar: Last year in October, Kashmiri singer Adil Ahmad Chopan (21) sang “Bankho Wazir Aala” at a wedding in Tral.

Written and composed by himself, Adil uploaded this song on YouTube, but it failed to make any impact. Come elections, his light-hearted rendition has become a rallying point in Kashmir.

The song which means “May you become chief minister” is being adopted by almost all the political parties and independents in Kashmir, who play it to celebrate the candidate and attract a crowd during campaigning.

Its aspirational lyrics, combined with an upbeat melody, have made it an instant hit among campaigners and the electorate alike.

Adil expressed surprise at the song’s unexpected political use. “I sang it purely for fun at a wedding, and now to see it resonating with political movements is surreal. While the song has taken on new life, its original intent was purely celebratory. I am happy that this song is now on everyone’s lips,” he said.

Such has the song enhanced fame for Adil, he has sung the same composition for multiple parties and candidates.

“Many political parties approached me after listening to this song. I sang it for a few parties and candidates. Majority of the parties and candidates have downloaded this song from YouTube and used it for campaigning. I uploaded this song again on YoutUbe and now it has attracted thousands of views,” he said.

Political parties attribute the song’s popularity to its relatability and upbeat nature, which perfectly aligns with campaign narratives. “The phrase “Wazeer Aala” – meaning “Chief Minister” – has a direct appeal to voters, making it a powerful rallying cry. We get a good number of participants in our rallies who sing this song loudly on loudspeakers,” said a campaigner of the National Conference.