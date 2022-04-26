Bank of India has invited applications to fill up 696 different posts. These include 594 posts of Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Economist, Statistician, Credit Officer, Tech Appraisal, and IT Officer-Data Center.

Besides, Senior Manager (IT), Manager IT, Senior Manager (Network Security), Senior Manager (Network Routing and Switching Specialists), Manager (End Point Security), Manager (Data Center), Manager (Database). Expert), Manager (Technology Architect), and Manager (Application Architect) will be hired on a contractual basis.

Candidates can visit bankofindia.co.in.

The online application form will be available from April 26.

Pay the application fee and take a printout.

Application Fee:

Application Fee for General Category – Rs.850

For SC/ST/PWD candidates – Rs 175

Selection Process:

Written exam

Group discussion

Personal interview