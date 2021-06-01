Banihal college organises webinar to mark World No Tobacco Day

The debates and seminar committe in collaboration with the NSS unit of Government Degree College Banihal Monday organized a webinar to mark the World No Tobacco Day.

The theme of the webinar was ‘quitters are the winners’.

In the inaugral address, Dr Manohar Lal welcomed the guest speakers and threw light on the importance of celebrating the day and asserted that the students should take pledge to commit to quit smoking and never consume any type of tobacco and motivate others for the same.

The guest speaker in his talk on the topic ‘Tobacco a potential health hazard’ deliberated upon and highlighted how addictive tobacco consumption was.

He also gave a detailed overview of the harmful effects of tobacco on the health of smokers as well the second hand smokers.

In his concluding remarks, the guest speaker stressed upon the need to educate and caution the masses about the dreadful outcomes of tobacco consumption.

The webinar ended with a Question-Answer Session.

Simultaneously students displayed their beautiful paintings and placards and started a Digital Awareness Campaign helping smokers leave the dreadful habit.

Meanwhile Deepak Kumar informed the audience of the historical background of the day.

The proceedings of the webinar were carried out by the Organizing Secretary Sajad Ahmad Sultan, Assistant Professor and HOD Urdu Department.

The programme finally ended with the vote of thanks by Aabid Aziz, Assistant Professor and HOD Economics.