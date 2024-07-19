Bangladesh unrest: Students worried, parents anxious

Srinagar, July 19: Panic has gripped parents of 3500 Kashmir students after violent protests swept across Bangladesh over job quota.

Waking up to the crisis, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar urging him to facilitate the early evacuation of Kashmir students back home.

“We at the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association are writing to urgently bring to your attention the dire situation faced by thousands of Indian students, including Kashmiris, studying in various universities across Bangladesh due to violent protests in the country,” said JKSA in its letter.

Protests in neighboring country were triggered after the Bangladesh High Court restored a 30% government job quota for the descendants of those who fought in the 1971 War of Independence. These protests have resulted in several deaths and numerous injuries, causing fear and anxiety among Indian students.

“The safety and well-being of our Indian students are now matters of grave concern. Hundreds of Kashmiri students have contacted us, expressing severe anxiety regarding their security and demanding immediate relocation from their hostels to a safer environment. The escalating violence poses a significant threat to their lives and academic pursuits,” JKSA said.

JKSA has received distress calls from several Kashmiri students stranded in various universities and colleges. “Scores of parents have also informed us that their children are scared and anxious due to the ongoing violence and unrest. The families back in Kashmir are deeply worried and concerned for their safety,” JKSA said.

Kashmiri students have requested JKSA to take up the matter with the Government of India to facilitate their earliest evacuation, fearing that the protests and unrest will not subside soon.

“They have expressed that they need the Indian embassy’s assistance to safely reach the airports, as traveling on their own is not safe,” JKSA said.

Data reveals that there are more than 3,500 Kashmiri students enrolled in different colleges and universities in Bangladesh. Every year, a large number of Kashmiri students join medical and other universities in Bangladesh for further studies.

“In light of these circumstances, we kindly request the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and swift relocation of Kashmiri students from the affected areas in Bangladesh. We urge you to consider evacuating the students back to India until the situation in Bangladesh stabilizes and their safety can be guaranteed,” JKSA said.

JKSA also called for establishing a helpline to provide immediate assistance and support to the students and their families during this crisis would also be greatly beneficial.

“Given the gravity and urgency of the situation, we earnestly request the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate steps to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Bangladesh. Their safe return home should be a priority to prevent any further distress or potential harm. Your timely assistance in coordinating with the relevant authorities in Bangladesh and facilitating a safe passage for these students will be greatly appreciated,” JKSA said.