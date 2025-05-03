Bandipora legislators discuss roadmap for district

BANDIPORA, MAY 03: In order to ensure inclusive developmental planning, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Bandipora district—representing the constituencies of Bandipora, Gurez, and Sonawari— Saturday jointly chaired a meeting at the Mini Secretariat Bandipora to discuss the formulation of District Capex Plan for the financial year 2025-26.

The meeting threadbare discussed sector-wise proposals across all three constituencies of the district besides discussing the progress of ongoing developmental works under the 2024-25 Capex Plan, taking stock of their financial and physical status.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri gave a detailed overview of the progress made under the District Capex Plan 2024-25, and also highlighted key focus areas for the District Capex Plan 2025-26.

While deliberating on the Capex Plan for 2025-26, MLAs emphasized prioritizing projects based on public demand. The legislators stressed the need for effective implementation of schemes at the grassroots level in alignment with the actual needs and aspirations of the people.

MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan highlighted key issues of the Gurez constituency, regarding developmental needs, availability of staff, and school infrastructure besides urging the administration to address public issues on priority. MLA Bandipora, Nizam-ud-Din Bhat highlighted key infrastructure and welfare projects proposed for the Bandipora constituency. He called for enhanced inter-departmental coordination and timely fund release to ensure efficient implementation of government schemes. MLA Sonawari, Hilal Akbar Lone discussed critical areas requiring intervention in the Sonawari constituency.

While reviewing the performance of irrigation facilities, pump stations, and other services, he urged departments to focus on improving delivery mechanisms. All three legislators collectively urged district officers to involve public representatives while formulating developmental plans. MLAs stressed on innovative and result-oriented implementation of various government schemes. They urged all departments to maintain transparency, adhere to timelines, and ensure prioritising public welfare developmental initiatives under the District Capex Plan. The meeting was attended by DPO ICDS Yaar Ali Khan, CPO Mohammad Maqbool Lone, District Officers from various departments, Executive Engineers, BDOs, and other concerned.