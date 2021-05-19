Bandipora-Gurez road officially opens for two-way vehicular traffic

BANDIPORA: The Bandipora-Gurez road, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was officially thrown open for two way traffic on Wednesday.

The road opening ceremony was held at the Razdan pass- 11500 feet high wherein Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad flagged off the traffic declaring officially the road open for two-way traffic.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zahid, Chief Engineer BRO IK Jaggi, Commander Aijai Singh Dabas, Major Brijesh, SDM Gurez and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Gurez valley remains cut-off for around 5 months every year owing to the closure of the 85-kilometre-long road.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for working tirelessly to keep the road opened for maximum time and then opening the road in record time after heavy snowfall from time to time.

He said road clearance amid adverse weather conditions is not an easy job but a herculean task. He said it was the hard work of the BRO that helped to keep the road opened till mid December and then opening it for one way traffic in record time after snow fall.

Dr Owais said there has been an exemplary liaison between the BRO and civil administration during adverse weather conditions that helped to open the road in record time and launching several successful rescue operations when needed.

BRO Officers said clearing of the road was not expected in such a short time in the wake of regular and heavy snowfalls this year. However, collected and concerted efforts at the hands of the security forces and civil administration led to the breakthrough. He thanked Indian Army, Border Road Organisation (BRO), BSF, CRPF etc for successfully opening the Razdan Pass.