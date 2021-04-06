Bandipora admin makes COVID vaccination mandatory for ration; withdraws order after public ire

Srinagar: Assistant Director (AD) of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Bandipora on Monday came under severe criticism from citizens after he issued a controversial public notice mandating people of 45 age and above to get vaccinated in order to avail the ration in the district.

AD FCS&CA Bandipora issued a public notice vide number ADFCS&CA/ADM/2021-14, wherein the officer had made Covid vaccination mandatory for the people of aged 45 and above of the district for collection of ration from concerned food shops.

However, after facing backlash the AD issued a corrigendum notice which reads,” The public notice which was published by the office of undersigned, wherein it was inadvertently made mandatory for persons aged 45 and above to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19 for the collection of ration is hereby withdrawn ab-initio.”

Meanwhile, AD FCS&CA Bandipora, Bilal Ahmad, while speaking to a local news agency, admitted that the notice was withdrawn due to public backlash saying that following the directives from Deputy Commissioner Bandipora the notice stands withdrawn.

He said that during a meeting DC Bandipora had impressed upon us to direct the beneficiaries to get vaccinated as the department is mostly involved in public dealing matters.

“Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases we issued first notice mandating the beneficiaries to get vaccinated. However, after publication of the same, DC Bandipora told us that the notice will be portrayed in a negative way which is why the notice was withdrawn,” he added. (KDC)