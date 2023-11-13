SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing a ‘Pran Pratishtha Ceremony’ of Bhagwan Dhanvantari at Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Akhnoor on the occasion of 8th National Ayurveda Day announced an increase in the number of seats in Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor from 60 to 100, media reports said.

ADVERTISEMENT

LG Sinha asserted that the administration will provide full support to the Ayurvedic College authorities for the upgradation of the Ayurvedic Medical seats and assured all necessary support from the administration to augment the facilities at the Government Ayurvedic Medical College and hospital and asked the College administration to start the PG Courses.

Sinha said the integration of Yoga, Ayurveda, and other Indian Systems of Medicine into the mainstream of the public health system to secure a healthy life for our citizens requires the undivided attention of doctors and other