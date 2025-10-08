Bali, Rajbhar discuss SBSP’s ‘growing presence’ in J&K

LUCKNOW, OCTOBER 08: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) State President for Jammu and Kashmir, Vivek Bali, called on Om Prakash Rajbhar, Cabinet Minister for Panchayati Raj, Minorities Welfare, Waqf, and Haj in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, to inquire about his health and well-being.

During the meeting, Bali expressed his best wishes for the minister’s good health and appreciated his continuous efforts in uplifting marginalized communities and promoting inclusive development across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

SBSP National Spokesperson Piyush Mishra was also present on the occasion. The leaders discussed various organizational matters and the growing presence of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vivek Bali reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the SBSP’s base in the Union Territory and highlighted the importance of collective efforts under the leadership of Om Prakash Rajbhar for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.