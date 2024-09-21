‘Balhama to Lal Chowk’: BJP takes out road show

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 21: Large number of people joined BJP candidate Engineer Ejaz, Chairman Haj Committee Abdullakutty, and senior BJP leader Manzoor Bhat in a road show from Balhama to Lal Chowk. This overwhelming support is a testament to the love and affection that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for Kashmir and the people’s reciprocal affection for him.

Abdullakutty stated that the Prime Minister’s repeated visits to Kashmir have sent a strong message of his commitment to the region’s youth, and today’s road show is a resounding affirmation of that bond. The Kashmiri youth are embracing the BJP’s vision for progress and development, and Engineer Ejaz is the beacon of hope for a brighter future.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support from Kashmiri youth, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to their well-being,” said Ejaz during the rally. “As I go door-to-door, I’m seeking votes based on the transformative impact of Modi’s initiatives over the past decade. The youth’s enthusiasm is palpable, and I’m grateful for their affection. I’m confident that on the 25th, the people will come out in large numbers to cast their votes in my favor.” “This road show is more than just a political event – it’s a celebration of the people’s faith in the BJP and its leadership.”

BJP Senior Leader Manzoor Bhat said, “Today, I proudly say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has understood the pain of Kashmiri youth and found solutions to address their concerns. Under his leadership, Jammu and Kashmir has transformed, and peace has finally returned to the Valley.” “The Prime Minister’s vision for Kashmir’s youth, including the Mustaq Bill, has been a game-changer. We’re committed to providing employment opportunities and empowering our youth. We’ve already made significant strides in development, putting pens and jobs in the hands of our young people. We have full confidence that the people will recognize our efforts and vote for Engineer Ejaz on the 25th, ensuring his success.”

Former SMC Corporator Wajhat Hussain and BJP leaders Asif Masoodi, Uzair Beigh, Towheed Bazaz, Abid Mir, and M.Y. Dar played an important role in making this road show successful.